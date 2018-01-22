Smiths Group has agreed to sell its John Crane's Bearings business to private Austrian company Miba AG for an enterprise value of $35m. Smiths said the divestment is part of the ongoing corporate programme to concentrate the portfolio on scalable market leading positions in the company's chosen markets, and the proceeds will be reinvested in "attractive growth opportunities". The Bearings business manufactures and maintains hydrodynamic bearings for the power generation, oil & gas and general ...

