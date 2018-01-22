Today, TDC A/S announces that it will reorganize certain parts of its



Danish operations in order to further strengthen the digital transformation of TDC



A new business unit named 'Digital' will be formed that will comprise certain IT and development-activities and -employees from TDC Operations. All in all, +500 employees including supporting employees in YouSee and TDC Business will be working in 'Digital' going forward.



The main purpose of Digital is to combine the digital resources in TDC and to give greater focus on simplification and stability of the digital solutions in TDC, to strengthen the customer experience, to innovate the core entertainment offering and to develop new Cloud based business solutions.



Digital will be led by a Chief Digital Officer, who will become a member of TDC' Corporate Management Team.



Michael Moyell Juul, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of the business unit Online Brands and member of TDC' Corporate Management Team will for the present also be acting in the role as Chief Digital Officer and Head of Digital.



The changes will be effective as of 1 February 2018.



The new organization will not change TDC Group's financial reporting. The reporting segments are unchanged and Digital will be part of the reporting segment Other operations.



TDC A/S Teglholmsgade 1 0900 Copenhagen C DK-Denmark tdc.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660375