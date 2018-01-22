London stocks were set for a slightly weaker open on Monday as investors mulled the US government shutdown, although losses were likely to be minimal. The FTSE 100 was expected to open 14 points lower at 7,716. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Having seen the US government shutdown confirmed after last week's US close there might be a case for suggesting that stocks may well be adversely affected. This seems unlikely in the long run given that the shutdown, at least in the short term, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...