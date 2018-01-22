Engineering data and design IT systems provider AVEVA Group updated the market on its trading for the nine months to 31 December on Monday, and detailed a recent significant contract. The FTSE 250 company said it performed "strongly" in the first nine months of its financial year, with the improving growth trend seen in the first half continuing into the third quarter. As a result, the board said the group delivered constant currency revenue growth in the first nine months across all reporting ...

