Independent provider of IT infrastructure services Computacenter updated the market on its trading on Monday, based on preliminary unaudited financial information for the year to 31 December 2017. The FTSE 250 company said adjusted pre-tax results for the year were anticipated to be ahead of the board's expectations as outlined in its trading update on 14 November, which had already been upgraded a number of times throughout 2017. Group revenue for the year increased by £408m, or 12%, in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...