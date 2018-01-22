Suggestions in the weekend press that new Culture Minister Matt Hancock will slash the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting machines to £2 hit shares in bookmakers on Monday. A government consultation on whether to cut the maximum stake of machines nicknamed the 'crack cocaine' of high street gambling from £100 to between £2 and £50 is due to report its results on Tuesday. Hancock, who has previously budded the machines a "social blight", is expected to reduce the maximum stake to £2, the ...

