Workspace has exchanged contracts to buy five of the Centro Buildings in Camden, London, for £109m. The property, which comprises five multi-let freehold buildings, is located close to Camden High Street and within walking distance of Mornington Crescent and Camden Town Underground stations, Camden Road Overground station and King's Cross St Pancras. A former furniture depository, the buildings have been converted to provide office accommodation but "retain attractive warehouse design ...

