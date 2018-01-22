BGEO Group announced in an update on Monday that its banking business subsidiary, JSC Bank of Georgia, has been recognised as the 'Best Trade Finance Bank' in Georgia in 2017 by Global Finance for the second consecutive year. The FTSE 250 company said the editorial review board of the Global Finance magazine selected the winners based on inputs from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. It said the criteria for selection included transaction volume, scope of global ...

