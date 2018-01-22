Dixons Carphone narrowed its full-year profit guidance on Monday as it announced the appointment of Alex Baldock as its new chief executive. The company said it now expects to deliver full-year pre-tax profit of between £365m and £385m, down from previous guidance of between £360m and £400m. In the 10 weeks to 6 January, group revenue was up 4% year-on-year, while like-for-like revenue was 6% higher. UK & Ireland LFL revenue rose 3%, while LFL revenue in the Nordics was up 11% and in Greece, ...

