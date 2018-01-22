Having rejected a £7bn hostile bid from Melrose Industries last week, GKN sought to highlight its potential as a standalone entity on Monday, lifting sales forecasts for its electric driveline (eDrive) business. The engineer said it now expects sales in the unit to increase over eight-fold to £275m in 2020, up from a previous forecast of £200m and £33m in 2017. In 2022, the group expects eDrive dales to reach £500m. The company said the order book for eDrive hit a record £2bn by the end ...

