TOKYO, Jan 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that NEC and its subsidiary NEC Corporation (Thailand) have been awarded a contract to supply data transmission, CCTV security, public address, and master clock systems for the new Red Line railway in metropolitan Bangkok. This contract was concluded with a 3-company consortium (The Consortium) consisting of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., and Sumitomo Corporation.Currently, the population of Thailand is mainly dependent on automobile transportation. As a result, traffic congestion and air pollution is becoming increasingly severe. Therefore, demand is on the rise for a transportation infrastructure with a mass transit system and low carbon emissions.Bangkok's Red Line Construction Project is one of the infrastructure investment programs (Mega Projects) led by the Thai Government. It will be constructed from Bang Sue Station, located in the center of Bangkok, and run 26.4 kilometers to the north (North Line) and 14.6 kilometers to the west (West Line). The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) awarded a contract to The Consortium to provide a full turnkey package for a railway system, aiming to complete construction in 2020."NEC focuses on the Social Solutions Business in Thailand and throughout the world. Based on the knowhow and experience gained from this project, NEC will continue to capitalize on its advanced ICT in order to provide a wide range of solutions that support transportation infrastructure, including railways, expressways, and airports," said Takayuki Kano, President, NEC Corporation (Thailand). "We look forward to expanding our cooperation with the Thai Government in order to help resolve important social issues, while contributing to the city's ongoing development."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.