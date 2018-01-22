Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 22
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company')
Notification of Board changes and Directors' details
Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Lorna Tilbian, Director.
The Company hereby announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive Director, will be appointed as a Director of Rightmove PLC with effect from 1 February 2018.
