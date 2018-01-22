DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Corporate Action Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Launch of placing of shares in PSG Group Limited 22-Jan-2018 / 07:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL* *Steinhoff - Launch of placing of shares in PSG Group Limited* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Stellenbosch, 22 January 2018 - Today, the Company has decided to launch an accelerated bookbuild in order to place approximately 29.5 million ordinary shares in PSG Group Limited with qualifying institutional investors (the "Placing Shares") (the "Placing"), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including the pricing of the Placing Shares being acceptable to the Company. If acceptable pricing is not achieved, in the sole discretion of the Company, the Placing will not go ahead. The Placing is to be carried out by PSG Capital Proprietary Limited and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (the "Joint Bookrunners"). The Placing will commence with immediate effect and the Company reserves the right to close it at any time. Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following the closing of the book. Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2018 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)