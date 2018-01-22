Company announcement Group Communications Announcement No. 5/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 22 January 2018









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 3



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 3:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 38,796,000 9,490,442,260 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 January 2018 140,000 250.31 35,043,400 -------------------- 16 January 2018 130,000 250.36 32,546,800 -------------------- 17 January 2018 135,651 249.87 33,895,115 -------------------- 18 January 2018 160,000 246.17 39,387,200 -------------------- 19 January 2018 150,000 244.20 36,630,000 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 3 715,651 177,502,515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 39,511,651 9,667,944,775 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 41,686,993 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.45% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







