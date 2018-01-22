London stocks were flat in early trade on Monday as investors mulled the US government shutdown and sifted through a raft of corporate news, with bookmakers under pressure. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was steady at 7,732.99, while the pound was up 0.3% versus the dollar at 1.3892 and 0.1% firmer against the euro at 1.1349. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "A barebones economic calendar, with only the start of the Davos meeting to tide investors over, led to a muted open this Monday. "It's an ...

