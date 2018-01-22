Five-a-side football group Goals Soccer Centres said on Monday that 2017 profits are likely to be broadly in line with the lower end of market expectations, as it reported a drop in full-year like-for-like sales. In a trading update for the year to the end of December, the company said total sales rose 0.5% to £33.7m, while LFL sales were down 0.5%, versus a 0.5% increase the year before. Goals said the decline was exacerbated by the disruption caused by closures as it undertakes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...