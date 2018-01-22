Platinum miner Lonmin swung to a bigger loss in 2017 as it took a hit from a $1.05bn impairment charge. In the year to 30 September, the company's pre-tax losses widened to $1.17bn from $355m as it suffered a $1.05bn impairment charge. Revenue rose to $1.17bn from $1.12bn, driven by higher platinum group metals prices, but earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $40m from $115m. Meanwhile, the company said it sold 706,030 ounces of platinum in the year, ...

