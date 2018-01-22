Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo Holding AG plans to submit an offer to shareholders of real estate company Fadmatt AG 2018-01-22 / 12:03 Ad hoc Press Release *Mobimo Holding AG plans to submit an offer to shareholders of real estate company Fadmatt AG* *Lucerne, 22 January 2018* - The Board of Directors of Mobimo Holding AG ("Mobimo") intends to acquire a majority interest in real estate company Fadmatt AG ("Fadmatt", www.fadmatt.ch [1]). Should such transaction take place, it will total CHF 140 million, with a purchase offer of CHF 21,000 per Fadmatt share. Mobimo has submitted a corresponding proposal to the Fadmatt Board of Directors. As soon as the intention becomes more concrete or relevant decisions are made, Mobimo will publish further information. *If you have any questions, please contact: * Mobimo Holding AG Dr. Christoph Caviezel, CEO +41 44 397 11 86 christoph.caviezel@mobimo.ch www.mobimo.ch [2] *About Mobimo:* Mobimo Holding AG was established in Lucerne in 1999 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2005. With a real estate portfolio with a total value of more than CHF 2.7 billion, the Group is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. The portfolio comprises investment and development properties in first-class locations in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland. Mobimo generates stable rental income with its residential and commercial properties, while its development expertise and full pipeline allows it to create value enhancement potential in its own portfolio and for third parties. The investment volume of development properties for its own portfolio totals around CHF 0.8 billion. Mobimo has a stable business model, pursues a sustainable strategy and provides its shareholders with an attractive return. End of Corporate News 647231 2018-01-22 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d38f3d3b6237d63e122745dd6223f166&application_id=647231&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=18ad9553c2ca227b6535e5dea42fa238&application_id=647231&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 22, 2018 06:03 ET (11:03 GMT)