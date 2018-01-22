Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Health Management Announces the Integration of Its' Patent Pending Remote Patient Care Platform with its Patent Pending Evidence Based Outcome Optimization Data Platform

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. ("Parallax" or the "Company") (OTC-Pink: PRLX), the owner of patented human diagnostics technologies announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parallax Health Management, has initiated the integration of its patent pending Remote Patient Care platform, "Good Health Outcomes" with its patent pending evidence based outcome optimization technology and ("Outcome Optimization Technology").

The integration Good Health Outcomes with our Outcome Optimization Technology is designed to increase patients' adherence to their medical regimens, resulting in healthier patients and a reduction in the costs associated with reduced patient adherence to their medical regimens.

"Patients medical nonadherence is an important public health consideration, affecting health outcomes and overall health care costs, with poor medication adherence alone costs the United States more than $100 billion annually in avoidable healthcare spending" states Parallax CEO Paul Arena. "I am a firm believer that if you offer a service that reduces costs and increase outcomes, in a demonstrable way, you become an invaluable partner in your client's business model" adds Mr. Arena.

"By integrating Good Health Outcomes, with our evidence based outcome optimization system, we can exponentially expand the value of our patient care services, over what our competitors are offering, by providing our clients with a service that exceeds their overall goal's associated with their remote patient care initiatives. My team is driven by a belief that the status quo in our healthcare system is unsustainable and we take great pride in being a disruptive force in the status quo." Stated Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Technology Officer of Parallax Health Sciences.

"The excitement here at Parallax is palatable, as we begin to gain market share and introduce proprietary and novel applications in the digital health market, I believe that we have the potential to become an industry leader in a $900 billion market" adds Mr. Arena.

About Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (PRLX), a Nevada corporation, is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. The Company is focused on personalized patient healthcare through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Parallax Health Management, Parallax Behavioral Health and Parallax Diagnostics.

