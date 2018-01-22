Palm oil producer Dekeloil issued an update on its Ayenouan project in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday in which it informed investors that it had successfully upgraded capacity at its crude palm oil extraction mill by 25%. Dekeloil spent 1.25m installing a second boiler at its West African mill in hopes of minimising downtime in the event of a breakdown like the one experienced during the high season of its previous trading year. Further upgrades to the mill, including the construction of an additional ...

