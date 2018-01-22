Active-Investors: Free Research Report as SemiLEDs' Net Loss Narrowed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on SemiLEDs Corp. (NASDAQ: LEDS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LEDS. The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 10, 2018. The developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, SemiLEDs most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LEDS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

SemiLEDs' revenues decreased 26% to $2.0 million for the three months ended November 30, 2017, compared to $2.7 million for Q1 FY17. The decline in revenues was driven primarily by a $600,000 drop in sales of LED components and a $100,000 decrease in sales of lighting products.

SemiLEDs' gross profit totaled $52,000 for Q1 FY18 compared to $116,000 for Q1 FY17. The drop in gross profit was a consequence of the reduction in cost of revenues.

SemiLEDs' GAAP net loss was $392,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, for Q1 FY18 compared to a loss of $696,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, for Q1 FY17.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, SemiLEDs' LED Chips segment's revenue fell 55% to 76,000 on a y-o-y basis as a result of a decrease in the volume of LED chips sold, primarily due to the Company's strategic plan to place greater emphasis on the sales of LED components instead of LED chips. The revenues attributable to the sales of LED chips products represented 4% and 6% of the Company's revenues for Q1 FY18 and Q1 FY17, respectively.

For Q1 FY18, SemiLEDs' LED Components segment's revenue totaled $1.41 million, down 28% compared to the year ago same period. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a lower volume sold for the LED components products. The revenues attributable to the sales of LED components represented 70% and 73% of the Company's revenues for Q1 FY18 and Q1 FY17, respectively.

During Q1 FY18, SemiLEDs' LED Lighting segment's revenue totaled $266,000, down 33% on a y-o-y basis, due to a slowdown in demand on LED luminaries and fewer non-recurring project-based orders for LED lighting products. The revenues attributable to the sales of LED lighting products represented 13% and 15% of the Company's revenues for the reported quarter and the year ago comparable period, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of November 30, 2017, SemiLEDs had cash and cash equivalents of $3.4 million, which were predominately held in US dollar denominated demand deposits and/or money market funds. As of January 08, 2018, the Company had no available credit facility. The Company's long-term debt, which consisted of NT dollar denominated long-term notes, totaled $2.6 million as of November 30, 2017.

SemiLEDs' net cash used in operating activities was $60,000 and $1.1 million for Q1 FY18 and Q1 FY17, respectively. The cash flows used in operating activities was substantially lower for the reported quarter compared to the year ago corresponding period, primarily due to a decrease in cash used to pay for salary-related expenses due to a reduction of employees.

Outlook

For the second quarter ending February 28, 2018, SemiLEDs is forecasting to generate revenue of approximately $1.6 million, +/- 10%.

Headquarter Update

SemiLEDs announced that, as part of its cost reduction efforts for the upcoming quarter, the Company intends to move and consolidate its LED packaging facility to its headquarters in Chunan, Taiwan.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, SemiLEDs' stock declined 6.18%, ending the trading session at $4.78.

Volume traded for the day: 216.23 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 24.29%; previous three-month period - up 105.36%; past twelve-month period - up 32.92%; and year-to-date - up 28.28%

After last Friday's close, SemiLEDs' market cap was at $16.99 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors