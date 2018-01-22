Active-Investors: Free Research Report as ASML Reported Annual Results for FY17; Proposed Dividend Hike

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ASML. The Company posted its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and full year 2017 (FY17) on January 17, 2018. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based Company's quarterly total net sales and net income increased on a year-over-year basis. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, ASML's total net sales grew to €2.56 billion from €1.91 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's net system sales rose to €1.95 billion in the reported quarter from €1.29 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, net service and field option sales was €605.5 million in Q4 FY17 compared to €618.3 million in last year's comparable quarter.

The Company reported net income of €713.9 million in Q4 FY17 compared to €530.2 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings per basic share was €1.50 in in the reported quarter.

For full year FY17, ASML's total net sales were €9.05 billion compared to €6.80 billion reported in FY16. The Company reported net income of €2.23 billion in FY1, compared to €1.56 billion in FY16. Additionally, net income per basic share in the year ended December 31, 2017, stood at €4.93 versus €4.93 in the last year.

Operating Metrics

During Q4 FY17, ASML's total cost of sales came in at €1.48 billion versus €1.08 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit was €1.08 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to €829.3 million in previous year's same quarter. The Company incurred selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs of €112.6 million in Q4 FY17 versus €106.8 million in Q4 FY16. Research and development (R&D) costs in the reported quarter amounted to €229.2 million in Q4 FY17, up from €191.4 million in Q4 FY16. In the reported quarter, operating income increased to €766.0 million from €554.6 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, income before taxes during Q4 FY17 came in at €730.6 million compared to €530.2 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the year ended December 31, 2017, ASML's operating activities provided net cash of €1.13 billion compared to €1.29 billion in in the year ago same period. The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of €2.26 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to €2.91 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt decreased to €3.00 billion as on December 31, 2017, from €3.07 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In its earnings press release, ASML stated that it will submit a proposal for a 17% increase in dividend to €1.40 per share for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company also announced a new share buyback program of up to €2.5 billion starting from January 18, 2018, and this will be executed within the 2018-2019 time-frame.

Outlook

In its guidance for Q1 FY18, ASML's management expects net sales to be approximately €2.2 billion. Meanwhile, the Company projects gross margin for the upcoming quarter to be between 47% and 48%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ASML Holding's stock rose 1.06%, ending the trading session at $205.52.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 925.40 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.53%; previous three-month period - up 19.68%; past twelve-month period - up 68.65%; and year-to-date - up 18.24%

After last Friday's close, ASML Holding's market cap was at $87.28 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.76.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors