Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Alcoa's Revenue Surged 25%; Adjusted EPS Soared 643%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AA. The Company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 17, 2018. The bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products provider reported lower than expected results. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Alcoa most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AA

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Alcoa reported revenues of $3.17 billion for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, up 25% compared to $2.54 billion in Q4 2016. However, the Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $3.38 billion.

For FY17, Alcoa's revenue totaled $11.64 billion, up 25% compared to $9.32 billion in FY16, reflecting higher alumina and aluminum pricing.

During Q4 2017, Alcoa reported a net loss of $196 million, or $1.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $125 million, or $0.68 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included $391 million of special items, primarily attributed to actions relating to the Rockdale Operations and the Portovesme smelter. Other special items included charges for income tax valuation allowance and tax rate change adjustments, as well as certain impacts from new US income tax legislation, and costs for the partial restart of the Warrick smelter in Indiana.

Excluding the impact of special items, Alcoa's adjusted net income was $195 million, or $1.04 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to $$26 million, or $0.14 per share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers lagged Wall Street's estimates of $1.23 per share.

For Q4 2017, Alcoa's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 131% to $775 million compared to $335 million in Q4 2016. The improvement was primarily driven by increased pricing for both alumina and aluminum, partially offset by higher energy costs.

For the full year 2017, Alcoa reported a net income of $217 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $400 million, or $2.19 loss per share, for the full year 2016. Excluding special items, the Company reported an adjusted net income of $563 million, or $3.01 per share, in FY17 compared to an adjusted net loss of $227 million, or $1.24 per share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

Alcoa's cash from operations was $455 million and free cash flow was $305 million in Q4 2017. The Company's cash used for financing activities and investing activities was $53 million and $170 million, respectively, in the reported quarter.

Alcoa ended Q4 2017 with cash on hand of $1.36 billion with $1.41 billion of debt, for a net debt of $0.05 billion. The Company reported working capital of 11 days at the end of Q4 2017, a 3-day improvement on a y-o-y basis.

Market Update

For 2018, Alcoa is forecasting balanced global bauxite and alumina markets and a global aluminum deficit of 300,000 to 700,000 metric tons. Alcoa is projecting 2018 global aluminum demand growth of 4.25% to 5.25%, following the Company's final 2017 global demand growth rate of 5.25%.

Alcoa is estimating full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items, to range between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Alcoa's stock was slightly up 0.19%, ending the trading session at $53.10.

Volume traded for the day: 5.76 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.34 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 19.14%; previous three-month period - up 11.20%; last six-month period - up 44.61%; and past twelve-month period - up 49.92%

After last Friday's close, Alcoa's market cap was at $9.94 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.25.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Aluminum industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors