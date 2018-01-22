Rishikul Yogshala: Yoga Events and Festivals 2018

RISHIKESH, India, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala has revealed its Annual Calendar disclosing the International Yoga Events and Fests for the year 2018

Bidding adieu in yogic style, Rishikul Yogshala is all set to further spread the vibe of peace, love, happiness, and yoga through its various yoga events and fests scheduled for the year 2018. The yoga events and fests shall be conducted at the most pristine locations in India such as Rishikesh, Mysore and Kerala. Renowned for Yogic heritage and Vedic confluence, these places bud with the yoga wave throughout the year and are also the dignitary locations of the school. In addition to yoga and meditation events, Rishikul Yogshala offers Yoga Teacher Training, Retreats and Workshops.

Rishikul Yogshala shall welcome the New Year with its International Yoga-Music-Dance Festival in the heavenly location of Kerala, India. In addition to enlightening yoga workshops, the fest shall bring together the spirit of love and happiness with soul binding music and dance performances by artists from across the country. People from various corners of the globe are going to grace this two-day event on the winter dates of 5th and 6th January 2018.

The Yogshala shall prance forward with another wonderful year of paying homage to the greatest yogis and sages on the auspicious date of 21st June, embarked as the International Yoga Day. The International Yoga Day shall celebrations shall be organized in the heart of yoga capital, by the bank of the Holy River Ganges, Rishikesh, India. The event is going to be much grander this time as many more artists, gurus, yoga celebrities are expected to grace this event on a single platform. Not only that, the school that has been renowned for spreading the message of yoga and heartily appreciating the yogis for their knowledge, valor, and skills, is going to honor the talent by hosting another inspiring ceremony of International Yoga Awards.

As the year shall progress, the yogis and people shall be welcomed to a more-than-unique International Yoga Fest in the soulful month of October 2018. The fest is scheduled to be organized in the spiritual town of Rishikesh, India.

Through these fests and events, the school aspires to bring together entities as a single tribe that is undivided and undisputed. With these events, Rishikul Yogshala aims to foster love and healing in the heart and soul of every individual.

Rishikul Yogshala has been an active participant in reaching the message of yoga across the globe through its widely authentic yoga teacher training programs along with awarding various yoga scholarships to the deserving ones. The school specializes in teaching the traditional styles of yoga, namely Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga. The students may enroll for their Yoga Teacher Training courses throughout the year in Rishikesh, India. While the school hosts its YTTC programs in the country of Kerala, primarily during the winter months starting from October until February. Aspiring yogis traveling to study yoga and meditation in the trekking destination, Nepal may enroll in the Yogshala's Yoga Retreat programs in the months of March, April, May, September, October, and November.

Rishikul Yogshala also designs various yoga and meditation retreats for the ones looking to heal and reconnect with their mind, body, and soul. Owing to its niche' as a 'Karma Yogi' foundation, the school furthers the humanitarian values that the spirit of yoga is symbolic of, with its social activities and its association with several NGOs for propagating the Karma Yogi spirit.

About us: Rishikul Yogshala is an internationally acclaimed Yoga and Meditation school centered in Rishikesh with branches at several locations in India and neighboring countries since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International. Rishikul Yogshala offers 200, 300, and 500 hour Yoga TTC courses along with 7 and 15-Day yoga retreats. In addition to the Yoga TTC programs and retreats, the school actively hosts and organizes various yoga fests and events across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.rishikulyogshala.org/. Alternatively, you can call +91-7060060954 or email at info@rishikulyogshala.org.

