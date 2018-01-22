Active-Investors: Free Research Report as EXFO's Sales Grew 2.6%; Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EXFO. EXFO reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 17, 2018. The telecommunications testing Company's earnings topped market estimates, and EXFO also provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter ended November 30, 2017 EXFO's sales reached US$63.4 million, up 2.6% compared to US$61.8 million in Q1 FY17. Revenue growth was primarily attributed to the ongoing 100G optical investment cycle as well as the positive impact of the recent Yenista Optics and Ontology Systems acquisitions. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates by $1.00 million.

During Q1 FY18, EXFO's bookings totaled US$65.9 million compared to US$65.9 million in Q1 FY17 and US$66.3 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.04 in the reported quarter.

EXFO's gross margin before depreciation and amortization (D&A) amounted to 63.3% of sales in Q1 FY18 compared to 63.1% in Q1 FY17. The Company's selling and administrative expenses totaled US$23.2 million, or 36.6% of sales, in the reported quarter compared to US$21.6 million, or 35.0% of sales, in the year earlier same quarter. EXFO's net research and development (R&D) expenses totaled US$11.3 million, or 17.8% of sales, in Q1 FY18 compared to US$11.3 million, or 18.3% of sales, in Q1 FY17.

EXFO's IFRS net earnings in Q1 FY18 totaled US$2.7 million, or US$0.05 per diluted share, compared US$3.3 million, or US$0.06 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's IFRS net earnings in the reported quarter included US$0.9 million in after-tax amortization of intangible assets; US$0.4 million in stock-based compensation costs; US$0.2 million for the positive change of the fair value of the cash contingent consideration related to the Ontology Systems acquisition; US$0.8 million in after-tax acquisition-related costs; and a foreign exchange gain of US$1.2 million. EXFO's earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were US$0.06 per share, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.06 per share.

For Q1 FY18, EXFO's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled US$6.1 million, or 9.6% of sales, compared to US$6.3 million, or 10.2% of sales, in Q1 FY17.

Merger and Acquisition Update

During Q1 FY18, EXFO acquired a 33.1% stake in France-based Astellia for a cash consideration of US$10.3 million with the intent to purchase the remaining equity through a public tender offer that opened on December 15, 2017 and is scheduled to close on January 23, 2018. In late December, EXFO increased its investment in Astellia to 40.3% of the total shares outstanding by acquiring an additional 7.2% off-market for a cash consideration of US$2.2 million. The entirety of Astellia's equity is valued at approximately US$30.3 million.

EXFO also closed the acquisition of Yenista Optics, a supplier of complementary high-end optical test instruments for the lab and manufacturing markets, in Q1 FY18 for total cash consideration of US$9.5 million, net of cash acquired.

Cash Matters

At the end of Q1 FY18, EXFO held a cash position of US$19.5 million. The Company also delivered US$2.4 million in cash flows from operating activities in the reported quarter. Following the quarter-end, EXFO increased its credit facilities to C$70.0 million (US$54.3 million) and US$9.0 million.

Business Outlook

For second quarter fiscal 2018, EXFO is forecasting sales between US$59.0 million and US$64.0 million, while IFRS net loss is expected to range between US$0.08 and US$0.04 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, EXFO Inc.'s stock climbed 2.33%, ending the trading session at $4.40.

Volume traded for the day: 6.73 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.28%; previous three-month period - up 10.00%; past six-month period - up 1.15%; and year-to-date - up 1.15%

After last Friday's close, EXFO Inc.'s market cap was at $237.56 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 314.29.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

