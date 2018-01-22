Active-Investors: Free Research Report as First Republic Bank's Revenue Jumped 16.6% and EPS Climbed 6.8%

Stock Monitor: Bank of America Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, First Republic Bank's revenues increased 16.6% to $699.16 million from $599.46 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $718.3 million.

During Q4 FY17, First Republic Bank's total interest income increased 23.1% to $662.80 million from $537.59 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total interest expenses increased 100% to $93.94 million from $46.97 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest income increased 15.9% to $568.86 million from $490.63 million in Q4 FY16, due to a growth in average earnings assets.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest margin was 3.08% compared to 3.16% in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, First Republic Bank's total non-interest income advanced 19.7% to $130.30 million from $108.83 million in Q4 FY16, driven by higher wealth management revenues. For the reported quarter, the Company's salaries and employee benefits expenses increased 24.4% to $250.08 million from $201.09 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, First Republic Bank's occupancy expenses increased 10.3% to $35.62 million from $32.28 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total non-interest expenses increased 23.7% to $445.54 million from $360.17 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, First Republic Bank's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 3.4% to $236.57 million from $228.79 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 440 basis points to 33.8% of revenue from 38.2% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, First Republic Bank's net income available to common shareholders jumped 11.3% to $180.01 million on a y-o-y basis from $161.74 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 6.8% to $1.10 on a y-o-y basis from $1.03 in the comparable period of last year, but was below analysts' expectations of $1.15.

Asset Quality

During Q4 FY17, First Republic Bank's total non-performing assets decreased 23.2% to $37.66 million from $49.02 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.04% compared to 0.07% in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, First Republic Bank's cash and cash equivalents increased 9% to $2.30 billion from $2.11 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net loans increased 20.8% to $62.47 billion from $51.70 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total deposits increased 17.6% to $68.92 billion from $58.60 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, First Republic Bank's book value per share was $42.23 compared to $37.39 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's tangible book value per share was $40.43 compared to $35.35 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.63% compared to 10.83% in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's efficiency ratio was 63.7% compared to 60.1% in Q4 FY16.

On January 16, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, payable on February 08, 2018, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, First Republic Bank's stock rose 4.61%, ending the trading session at $89.93.

Volume traded for the day: 2.47 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.48 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.26%; and year-to-date - up 3.80%

After last Friday's close, First Republic Bank's market cap was at $14.20 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Money Center Banks industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

