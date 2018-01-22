A source has revealed to pv magazine that the Chinese PV behemoth is the company negotiating with the city of Jacksonville, Florida.

There is more evidence that JinkoSolar is the company currently in negotiations with the city of Jacksonville, Florida, over incentives to establish manufacturing there. This week a source close to the deal revealed that the Chinese PV module maker is the company code-named "Project Volt" in Jacksonville city documents.

This follows on from a January 8 article by the Jacksonville Daily Record, which notes that JinkoSolar fits the description of the company, referencing two advertisements by the company for human resources ...

