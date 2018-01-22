There is more evidence that JinkoSolar is the company currently in negotiations with the city of Jacksonville, Florida, over incentives to establish manufacturing there. This week a source close to the deal revealed that the Chinese PV module maker is the company code-named "Project Volt" in Jacksonville city documents.
This follows on from a January 8 article by the Jacksonville Daily Record, which notes that JinkoSolar fits the description of the company, referencing two advertisements by the company for human resources