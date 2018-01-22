Life science research tools supplier Abcam announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive license agreement with Roche. The AIM-traded firm said that, under the terms of the agreement, Abcam would obtain the exclusive rights to the product portfolio of Spring Bioscience Corporation in the research use only (RUO) field of use, comprising a total of approximately 760 unique products. Roche, which acquired Spring in 2007, would retain the antibody development capabilities and rights ...

