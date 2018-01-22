NEW YORK, 2018-01-22 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced that Cielo S.A. (BVMF:CIEL3) (OTC:CIOXY) (Nasdaq:CIOXY), a tech retail services company, leading the electronic payments sector in Latin America as one of the top 10 Brazilian corporations in terms of market value, is the latest company to join the Nasdaq International Designation. Through its membership, Cielo will have access to Nasdaq's investor relations services and unparalleled visibility assets to increase awareness with investors for their U.S.-traded Level 1 ADRs.



The Nasdaq International Designation is available to non-U.S. companies that have Level 1 ADRs or shares that trade on the over-the-counter market. Cielo joins additional South American Member companies Minerva Foods S.A. (BVMF: BEEF3/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: MRVSY) and Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (BVMF: MRFG3/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: MRRTY).



"We have seen strong sign of return to growth in South America and many companies are looking to tap into the U.S. market," said Bob McCooey, Senior Vice President, Nasdaq. "Based in Barueri, Brazil, Cielo has been the driving force behind the region's digital transformation. As home to the world's most innovative companies, we welcome Cielo to the Nasdaq International Designation program and look forward to support their continued success."



Nasdaq International Member companies represent a diverse range of industry sectors and geographies. Other notable members include,



Asia/Pacific - Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: MQBKY), Qantas Airways (ASX: QAN/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: QABSY), Alexium International (ASX: AJX/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: AXXIY), Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX: PLL/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: PLLLY), Audio Pixels Holdings (ASX: AKP/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: ADPXY), Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX: CUV/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CLVLY), Cyberdyne Inc. (TYO: 7779/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CYBQY), Nidec Group (TYO: 6594/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: NJDCY), Neometals, LTD (ASX: NMT/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: RDRUY).



Canada - CES Energy Solutions (TSX: CEU/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CESDF), Northern Vertex Mining Corp (TSX.V: NEE/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: NHVCF), Nautilus Minerals (TSX: NUS/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: NUSMF).



Europe - Continental AG (XETRA: CON/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CTTAY), BE Semiconductor Industries NV (AMS: BESI/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: BESIY), Earthport PLC (LSE: EPO/OTC - Nasdaq Intl: EPCUF).



Members of the Nasdaq International Designation program must be in compliance with the listing standards on their home country market and meet the Designation standards. Member companies are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market and are not subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on the exchange.



For further information on membership requirements and to apply for the Nasdaq International Designation, please visit http://business.nasdaq.com/list/international-designation



The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Information about the company is provided by the company or comes from the company's public filings and is not independently verified by Nasdaq. Neither Nasdaq nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



