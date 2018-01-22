AS Silvano Fashion Group (trading code SFG1T, ISIN code ISIN EE100001751) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 26.01.2018 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 25.01.2018. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2016.



AS Silvano Fashion Group will pay dividend 0,30 euros per share on 29.01.2018.



Jarek Särgava Silvano Fashion Group Member of the Board E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com Tel: +372 684 5000; Fax: +372 684 5300; Address: Tulika 15/17, 10613 Tallinn http://www.silvanofashion.com