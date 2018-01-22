COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Pbb € 500mn senior 2022

Post-stabilisation notice

22nd January 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

0.625 % EUR 500,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2022

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000A2GSLC6 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 0.625 % senior, unsecured Notes due 2022 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Manager s: Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

DZ Bank

Nomura

UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.