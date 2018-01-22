We expect to publish the 2017 Annual Report of DSV A/S in the morning of 8 February 2018, followed by a conference call at 11 AM CET. At the call Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO, and Jens Lund, CFO, will present the Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Date: 8 February 2018



Time: 11:00 AM CET



Telephone: DK +45 35 44 55 83



UK +44 (0) 203 194 0544



US +1 855 269 2604



No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



The conference presentation will be accessible via the DSV website investor.dsv.com and (https://dsv.eventcdn.net/annualreport2017/)



Contacts



Investor relations



Flemming Ole Nielsen, Executive Vice President, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com



Frederikke Linde, Investor Relations Consultant, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com



Media



Tina Hindsbo, Head of Corporate Communication, tel. +45 43 20 36 63, tina.hindsbo@dsv.com





