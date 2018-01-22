Tesco has announced plans to simplify its operational structures that will affect 1,700 jobs. As part of the changes - aimed at improving efficiency and giving line managers clearer accountability for the colleague and customer experience - the roles of people manager and compliance manager will be removed from large stores and fulfilment centres in the UK. The role of customer experience manager, present in 226 stores, will also be removed, giving line managers more direct accountability for ...

