On 7 February 2017, PANDORA initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 350. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce PANDORAs share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.



Under the programme PANDORA will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,800 million in the period from 7 February 2017 to 6 February 2018.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value, price, DKK DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total, latest announcement 2,623,886 1,757,406,606 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 January 2018 7,000 579.43 4,056,010 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 January 2018 1,100 579.80 637,780 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 January 2018 2,150 617.27 1,327,131 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 January 2018 4,450 628.66 2,797,537 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 January 2018 3,300 627.66 2,071,278 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated over week 3 18,000 10,889,736 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share 2,641,886 1,768,296,342 buyback programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, PANDORA owns a total of 2,966,926 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.64% of the Company's share capital.



In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.



