Global Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants Market 2018-2022 with 3M, Arkema, Henkel, Huntsman International, PPG Industries & Solvay Dominating

The "Global Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace adhesive and sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for composite materials. In order to increase the fuel efficiency of aircraft, the aircraft manufacturing companies are adopting more composite components in the assembly to reduce the weight of the aircraft. The growing penetration of composite components in aircraft is expected to drive the demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants.



The weight reduction reduces the operating costs and increases the lifespan of the components in the aviation industry. The application of bonding technology with the help of adhesives in the manufacturing of aircraft allows extremely lightweight design using fiber-reinforced plastics, light metal alloys, and the so-called "sandwich" components. The composite materials are mainly used in flight control surfaces, fairings, interior components, floor beams and boards, and landing gear doors.

Based on the resin type, the epoxy segment dominates the global aerospace adhesive and sealants market. This segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Epoxy resins have a unique combination of adhesion, physical properties, and chemical resistance. The liquid reactive polymers in these resins offer excellent protection against corrosion. Owing to these properties, these resins are popularly used by various end-user industries such as commercial; military, and general aviation.



One trend in the market is increase in R&D activities. The growing innovation and development of lightweight materials for the production of aircraft are expected to foster the demand for aerospace adhesives and sealants. For instance, in 2017, PPG Industries completed the qualification of all the three grades of its non-chromate corrosion-inhibiting PR-2870 sealant. These sealants are mainly used in commercial and military aircraft applications, owing to their fast curing property and low cost. The company is also the first manufacturer to offer the qualified chromate-free corrosion inhibiting sealants for aerospace.



Key vendors

3M

Arkema

Henkel

Huntsman International

PPG Industries

Solvay

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Resin Type



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 12: Regional Landscape



Part 13: Decision Framework



Part 14: Drivers And Challenges



Part 15: Market Trends



Part 16: Vendor Landscape



Part 17: Vendor Analysis



Part 18: Appendix



