sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,80 Euro		+1,00
+3,05 %
WKN: 854161 ISIN: US0394831020 Ticker-Symbol: ADM 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,628
34,778
19:18
34,60
34,80
19:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY33,80+3,05 %
BUNGE LIMITED65,00+15,04 %
GLENCORE PLC4,603-0,16 %