US grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) has proposed a takeover of New York-based agribusiness Bunge, a move that could potentially set off a bidding war with rival Glencore. However, a standstill agreement prevented Glencore from being able to make another offer until February. Furthermore, Bunge, which had already rejected an acquisition offer from Glencore in 2017, could potentially rebuff ADM's proposal, according to a source close to the matter. ADM refused to comment on "rumours or ...

