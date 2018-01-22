Global insurance company American International Group (AIG) has inked a deal to acquire Bermuda-based insurer and reinsurer Validus Holdings for $5.56bn, as the group's new chief executive looked to reverse nearly ten years' worth of asset declines as a result of its near collapse in 2008. AIG announced the all-cash deal on Monday, saying the acquisition would offer an immediate boost to its earnings. Validus, which primarily sells reinsurance products in addition to its Lloyd's syndicate, crop ...

