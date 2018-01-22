Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee PowerCats Finishes 2017 with Record Year

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC), one of the largest production-based dual hull boat companies in the United States, announced today that 2017 was a record year for them. "Not only did Twin Vee see an increase in revenue, but our company also grew by leaps and bounds regarding the products we now offer to an expanding market of first-time and experienced boat owners," says Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. "We have witnessed an increase in the interest of power catamarans over the past year, and that can be seen in the most popular boat models we currently have to offer."

According to Preston Yarborough, Director of Product Development for Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc., Twin Vee's OceanCat 26-foot Go Fish or "GF" and OceanCat 26-foot Sports Edition or "SE" represent two of their most popular boats for sale and also some of the greatest values in the center console market today. Moreover, for approximately $64,500, a buyer can purchase an OceanCat 26-foot Pro, the company's entry-level OceanCat. "All three models handle the open seas like a much larger boat and are built with the same hull that is at the heart of our world-renowned smooth ride," states Yarborough.

Twin Vee OceanCat 260 GF

Twin Vee's other popular models are the OceanCat 310 Pro and OceanCat 360 GF. The 310 OceanCat Pro is approximately $137,500, "Our OceanCat 310 Pro is sold at an amazing price and epitomizes the four things that Twin Vee holds dear: quality, smooth ride, fuel efficiency, and value," says Yarborough.

The OceanCat 360 Go Fish is powered by all-new twin Suzuki AP 350 horsepower motors with contra-rotating three blade propellers. These new Suzuki motors are lightweight and fuel-efficient. Additionally, the 360 GF offers comfort and amenities, such as dual live wells, an over-sized insulated fish box, a twelve-foot beam, and plenty of seating and room to entertain family and friends out on the water. A Twin Vee OceanCat 36' GF can be purchased for approximately $200,000, including hardtop.

Twin Vee Oceancat 360 GF

Visconti has seen a shift in the marine industry as of late. He has heard rumors that several of the top single hull boat manufacturers and seen a couple of them bringing dual hull power catamarans to the market due to their increasing popularity. "A 40-foot Invincible power catamaran is on sale for nearly $600,000, and the Freeman Boat company has catamarans priced in that range as well. This move by the industry at large to manufacture power catamarans simply confirms that Twin Vee has been on the right track since the beginning. For over 23 years, we have been making the best riding boat on the water. That is not just a slogan for us. It is our company's mantra," remarks Visconti.

For Visconti, simple validation by the marine industry is not stopping his company from designing, innovating, and building new Twin Vee boats. His company has made significant investments in new technology to augment the company's traditional hand-built process. Just this past summer, the company purchased an industrial grade 35-foot overhead five-axis computer numerical control ("CNC") router capable of milling a 45-foot plug for new models. Twin Vee utilizes the CNC router to manufacture high-quality plugs and molds to help bring new boats to market by in less time and with less cost to the Company. Visconti states, "We are not resting on our current product success. We are fully utilizing our upgraded manufacturing plant and working night and day to bring ground-breaking offerings, such as our new 230 Center Console, single-engine power catamaran. Our customers can expect this exciting new boat model to be available at all of our Dealer locations within three months."

2018 will be another record-breaking year for Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc., Visconti posits. With various projects involving new boat designs, customer outreach, and industry-changing technological enhancements, Twin Vee has a lot to look forward to in the coming year. "No matter what happens," Visconti makes clear, "The things that will never change at our company is the importance we place on manufacturing the best riding boats on the water at the greatest value for our customers, without sacrificing on the quality we are known for."

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.'s Dealers:

Atlantic Boats

2820 Cranberry Hwy

Wareham, MA 02571

(508) 295-8005

Bob and Annie's Marine

3420 Stringfellow Rd

St James City, FL 33956

(239) 283-3962

Brown's Marine

42 Jacks Place

Deltaville, VA 23043

(804) 776-6365

Fort Macon Marina

417 E Fort Macon Rd, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512

(252) 726-2055

Jupiter Pointe Club & Marina

18753 SE Federal Hwy,

Tequesta, FL 33469

(561) 746-2600

Mayday Marine Services

5385 Seminole Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708

(727) 422-9557

Paradise Marine Center

6940A AL-59

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

(251) 968-2628

Specialty Marine Center

720 S Dixie Fwy,

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

(386) 410-4757

Three Rivers Marine

1038 N Suncoast Blvd

Crystal River, FL 34429

(352) 563-5510

Wefings Marine

131 US-98

Eastpoint, FL 32328

(850) 670-8100

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 23 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Contact:

Joseph Visconti

contact@twinvee.com

(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.