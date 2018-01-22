Automotive OEMs Passenger Car and Light Duty Truck Lightweighting Strategies 2017-2025 Featuring Audi, BMW, Ford & Jaguar Land Rover

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive OEMs Passenger Car and Light Duty Truck Lightweighting Strategies - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a strategic overview of the lightweighting strategies of major global automotive OEMs and the advanced materials expected to be implemented in future models of their current lineup. The research delves into the CO2 emissions standards that are expected to be met by 2021 in Europe and 2025 in North America, and the weight reduction goals manufacturers have to set for the next few years.



The research also deals with material trends and areas on the vehicle where such materials are expected to be implemented between 2017 and 2025, while also highlighting the different strategies employed in passenger vehicles and light duty trucks. The research extends to discussing the various trends major that OEMs are likely to follow, based on body styles and segments.



The carbon emissions target for North America and Europe is to achieve below 100 g/km (97 in North America by 2025 and 95 in Europe by 2021). Advances in powertrain technology are expected to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, but alternate methods must be employed in order to assist a fuel-efficient powertrain. Lightweighting strategy is expected to help reduce CO2 emissions.



In 2016, the average vehicle weight in Europe was around 1,380 kg and the average vehicle weight in North America around 1,800 kg. Increasing SUV sales implies the need to reduce weight in order to achieve the CO2 emissions target before the deadlines.



Research Highlights



This research identifies the weight reduction that can be achieved in key areas:

Body Chassis including components such as body panels, liftgates and doors.

Interiors including parts such as dashboard, seats and inner frames.

Powertrain including components on the engine such as cylinder block, oil pan, pistons. Within the powertrain segment, the research elaborates on the impact of various alternate powertrains on the weight of the vehicle, while also evaluating the advantages of future battery chemistries.

Key Features



The study lists the strategies used by major OEMs for recent vehicle releases and the weight reduction achieved when compared to previous generation models. It also talks about anticipated lightweighting strategies likely to be used in future vehicles to be launched by these OEMs. The research includes information on major material suppliers and their OEM partners, in addition to a snapshot of lightweighting suppliers and their key focus areas.



Key Conclusion



In conclusion, the research predicts the weight of an average vehicle in the future, highlighting the weight reductions in key areas.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Takeaways

Key Predictions

North American Vehicle Weight Trends

European Vehicle Weight Trends

OEM Carbon Emissions

Current and Future Outlook

2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope, Aims and Objectives

Research Aims and Objectives

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

3. OEM LIGHTWEIGHTING STRATEGIES

OEM Lightweighting Strategies

Recent OEM Launches - Lightweighting

Future Vehicles - Lightweighting Strategy

Snapshot of Current Lightweighting Materials Suppliers

4. LIGHTWEIGHTING STRATEGIES BY BODY STYLES

Lightweighting Strategies - Approach

Lightweighting Strategies - Standard Approach

Lightweighting Strategies - Customised Approach

Lightweighting Strategies - Performance Approach

Lightweighting Approach - Materials

Lightweighting Strategies - Hatchbacks

Lightweighting Strategies - Sedans

Lightweighting Strategies - SUVs/MPVs

Lightweighting Strategies - Pickup Trucks

Lightweighting Strategies - Sports Vehicles

Lightweighting Strategies for Electric Vehicles

Body Styles - Future Scenario

5. LIGHTWEIGHTING STRATEGIES BY MATERIALS

Material Strategy - Highlights

Material Strategy - 2017 and 2025 Vehicle Material Composition

Material Strategy - High Strength Steel

Materials Strategy - Aluminium

Materials Strategy - Magnesium

Materials Strategy - CFRP

Materials Strategy - Plastics

Material Strategy - Future Scenario

6. LIGHTWEIGHTING STRATEGIES BY VEHICLE SYSTEMS

Materials - Weight Distribution

Lightweighting Strategies - Chassis and Exterior: Key Components

Lightweighting Strategies - Interior: Key Components

Lightweighting Strategies - Powertrain: Key Components

Lightweighting Strategies - Powertrain: Comparison

Lightweighting Strategies - Battery Technology and Weight

Lightweighting Strategies - Future Scenario

7. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Automotive Lightweighting Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. CONCLUSIONS

Key Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer

Key Abbreviations used

9. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



Audi

BMW

Ford

Jaguar Land Rover

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s7rfdl/automotive_oems?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716