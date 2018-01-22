QD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Qudian Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 12, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") (NYSE: QD) American Depository Shares pursuant to the October 17, 2017 Initial Public Offering and/or between October 18, 2017 and November 20, 2017 .

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Qudian engaged in unethical business and accounting practices; (2) Qudian failed to maintain adequate control to ensure the protection and safety of its users' personal information; and (3) as a result, Qudian was exposing detailed user data to leakages and online resale.

