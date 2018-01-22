Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION INCLUDED IN BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 22, 2018 -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global providerof ingredient solutions to diversified industries,today announced that it has been listed on the inaugural 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Launched today, the reference index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings.

"Championing diversity and inclusion is a global priority for Ingredion and being included on the Bloomberg GEI is an important marker of our progress on our journey," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion CEO. "Diversity and inclusion bring our values to life and enable our growth in this dynamic global economy. There is a compelling value proposition, proven with research and data, that diversity and inclusion lead to improved financial performance, higher levels of innovation and a more talented workforce," he added.

The 2018 GEI includes 104 companies in 24 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Belgium, Chile, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Singapore and Taiwan. Companies represent 10 sectors, including communications, consumer staples, energy, financials, materials and technology.

"We commend Ingredion and the other 103 companies included in the 2018 GEI for their efforts to create work environments that support gender equality across a diverse range of industries," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Their leadership sets an important example that will help all organizations innovate and navigate the growing demand for diverse and inclusive workplaces."

"As investors continue to seek more information on companies' approaches to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the 2018 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index allows investors to compare companies' commitments to gender equality across industries," said Kiersten Barnet, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Chairman at Bloomberg. "More data and greater transparency in this space will allow investors to make better-informed decisions and help companies better understand their own progress towards gender equality."

Ingredion submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg in partnership with third-party experts Catalyst, Women's World Banking, Working Mother Media, National Women's Law Center, and National Partnership for Women & Families. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/ (https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/).

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader

