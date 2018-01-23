Indian Innovation: Godrej EVE to Usher the Trend of 'SmartLife' in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Introduces wireless Wi-Fi enabled solutions to watch over loved ones from afar

Embarking on a high growth strategy in the Dubai market, Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) will be participating at this year's Intersec, to be heldbetween January 21-23, 2018 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre which will witness over 1,300 exhibitors. The specialized pavilions will include - Safety Design in Buildings, Smart Home Pavilion, Drone Pavilion, Wearable Security Pavilion and Job & Career Pavilion.

GSS has been participating in Intersec every year and has been using this platform to introduce ground-breaking products in the Dubai market and this year, GSS has ushered into Dubai a trend of seamless, glitch-free & wireless solutionsfor securing the lives of loved ones.

Amalgamating the need to make security chic and the ease of wireless security that empowers consumers to confidently state - 'I Am Secure', GSS has introduced the wireless range of home cameras - EVE Series. EVE - which is a contraction of the product's USP, 'Easy Viewing Everywhere' - encompasses five variants, EVE Mini (1.3 MP), EVE Cube (1MP & 2MP) and EVE PT (1MP & 2MP). The EVE series is capable of directly streaming live feeds of a premise to the smartphones of home owners, and helps one to not only watch over their loved ones but also listen in on what's happening there, remotely from anywhere in the world.

Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice President and Global Head - Marketing, Sales & Innovation, Godrej Security Solutions, said, "2017 was the year of smart devices leading to SmartLife. From Smartphones to Smart Homes - every innovation has brought about a seamless life experience. Home security solutions too have been undergoing a makeover. Consumers' buying decisions have evolved over the last decade in line with the rising per capita spending capacity. Dubai is the city of dreams and has always been one of the first in theMEA region to usher in lifestyle trends - hence we launched our EVE range of home cameras that will provide consumers an experience of utmost convenience and ensure peace of mind. Dubai has a huge working population, as well as expats, hence a product like Eve Series will be ideal to watch over loved ones back home or watch over your premises here while you are away for a short trip to your home country."

EVE home cams are equipped with auto-record function based on motion sensing and will trigger notifications to the owner's handset every time they sense some suspicious motion. They are built as plug-and-play devices. All functionalities can be controlled from the app resting on the owner's smartphone. They can be charged on the go by a power bank.

About Godrej Security Solutions (GSS):

GSS is a division of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd and part of the USD $ 4.1 billion Godrej Group. A pioneer and leader in the business, GSS is the largest manufacturer and marketer of security solutions in India. It is the largest supplier of security solutions to several prestigious banking, corporate and public institutions. For the first time in the category and in the industry, GSS has been awarded with the Superbrand status. It has also won the 'Most Preferred Brand' award in the Home Segment. The Division currently exports its products to over 45 countries including the Middle East Asia, South East Asia, East Africa, U.S., Europe and SAARC Countries.

