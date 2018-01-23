Corporate Knights has ranked Dassault Systèmes No. 1 among the top 100 most sustainable companies in the world

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, welcomes this recognition that sustainability is at the center of its mission to harmonize product, nature and life

3DEXPERIENCE platform is the platform of reference to imagine sustainable innovation, in domains as wide as mobility of the future, energy transition, life sciences and cities

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced that it has been ranked first by Corporate Knights in the 2018 Top 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100) index.

The Corporate Knights Global 100 index is recognized globally as the gold standard for corporate sustainability analysis. The ranking relies on the computation of many key performance indicators including environmental, social, financial and innovation capacity but also, as of this year, on the sustainability value of a company's products.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Dassault Systèmes has been included in the Global 100 index. The 2018 ranking is a clear recognition of Dassault Systèmes' holistic sustainability strategy, from reducing its environmental footprint, to developing the workforce of the future and driving the definition of new business models in today's Industry Renaissance.

"Dassault Systèmes is honored to be recognized as No. 1 by Corporate Knights for our vision of harmonizing product, nature and life and for implementing this vision in everything that we do," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "In the virtual world, we can simulate and evaluate impacts before producing the product itself. What is more, virtual worlds help people imagine differently; they extend and improve the real world. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables innovators to play a major role in inventing sustainability models. We help them create things in ways that have never been used before, just as we help the workforce of the future learn in ways that have never been applied before. The record-breaking Solar Impulse solar-powered aircraft, the winning teams of the Hyperloop Pod Competition, optimized services that benefit city stakeholders, the additive manufacturing of aerospace parts that reduces their weight by 80 percent-we could proudly pick examples from any of our 12 industries of activity."

More than 25 million innovators and 220,000 customers use Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE universes to imagine, invent and deliver disruptive solutions that advance sustainability in domains as large as energy, mobility, cities, life sciences and high-tech.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

