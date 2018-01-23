COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - DNB Boligkreditt €1.5bn 5yr CB

Post-Stabilisation Notice

23 January 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DNB Boligkreditt AS

EUR1.5bn 0.25% Covered Bonds due 23 January 2023

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR 60bn Covered Bond Programme

Dated 22 June 2017 supplemented 01 July 2017 and 02 October 2017.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: DNB Boligkreditt AS Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS1756428469 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,500,000,000 Description: 0.25% Covered Bonds due 23 January 2023 Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft



Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

DNB Markets

Natixis

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

