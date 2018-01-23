sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Media and Analyst Briefings for Ericsson Q4 and Full-year 2017 Report

- Report to be released at approximately 0730 CET on January 31, 2018

- Press briefing with webcast starts at 0900 CET

- Conference call for analysts, investors and journalists starts at 1400 CET

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2017 will be published at approximately 0730 CET on January 31, 2018.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format.

Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website at: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports

PRESS BRIEFING AND LIVE WEBCAST

The company will hold a press briefing, which will also be available through a live webcast, starting at 0900 CET on January 31, 2018 at Ericsson Studio, Grönlandsgatan 8, Kista, Sweden.

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and answer questions. The press briefing is open to journalists and analysts.

You can follow the press briefing via the live webcast at: www.ericsson.com/investors and at: www.ericsson.com/press.

CONFERENCE CALLS FOR JOURNALISTS, ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

The conference call for financial analysts, investors and journalists will begin at 1400 CET. (1300 BST in London, 0800 EDT in New York and 2200 JST in Tokyo).

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will comment on the report and take questions.

To join the conference call, please phone one of the following numbers with PIN code 06336608#:

Sweden: +46-8-5664-2651 (Toll-free Sweden: 0200 883685)

UK: +44-333-300-0804 (Toll-free UK: 08003589473)

US: +1-631-913-1422 (Toll-free US: +1 8558 570 686)

Please call in at least 15 minutes before the conference calls begin. As there is usually a large number of callers, it may take some time before you are connected.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: www.ericsson.com/investors and at: www.ericsson.com/press

REPLAY:

Replay of the conference calls will be available from about one hour after it has ended until February 7, 2018.

PIN code: 301217167#

Sweden replay number: +46-8-519-993-85

UK replay number: +44-333-300-0819

US replay number: +1-866-931-1566

For Further Information, Please Contact

Ericsson Corporate Communications
Phone: +46-10-719-69-92
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com

Ericsson Investor Relations
Phone: +46-10-719-00-00
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefings-for-ericsson-q4-and-full-year-2017-report,c2436000

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2436000/780610.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire