Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2018-01-23 09:46 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Šiauliu Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank), company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžes st. 149, Šiauliai.



At the request of Šiauliu Banko Lizingas UAB, on 22 January 2018 the Bank of Lithuania passed a resolution to delist Šiauliu Banko Lizingas UAB from the List of Public Consumer Credit Providers. The rights and liability of Šiauliu Banko Lizingas UAB under the effective consumer credit agreements have been transferred to other consumer credit providers such as SB Lizingas UAB and Šiauliu Bankas AB.



Chief Executive OfficerVytautas Sinius



Director of Finance Service Department Mindaugas Rudys shall provide additional information and is available on tel. +370 5 2 487 820