Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-23 10:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leader of retail apparel market in Lithuania and the Baltic States Apranga Group and world's leading fashion retailer Inditex have agreed for the fifth time to prolong the franchise agreements regarding Zara, Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti and Zara Home brands development in the Baltic States until 2020.



The collaboration between Apranga Group and Inditex has started in 2004. Currently Apranga Group runs 46 stores of Inditex chain: 12 Zara, 8 Bershka, 8 Pull and Bear, 6 Stradivarius, 9 Massimo Dutti and 3 Zara Home. The general area of these stores is 37.4 thousand sq. m.



The net sales of Inditex Group were EUR 23.3 billion in 2016, and have increased by 12% during the year. There were 7 292 "Inditex" group stores opened in 93 countries of the world on 31 January 2016, 978 of which were operated under franchise agreements. The turnover of franchise stores comprised 14% of the total "Inditex" group's turnover.



