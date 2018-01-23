Patented risk smoke detector customized to address widespread and underreported intimidating, hostile and offensive work environments



AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, 2018-01-23 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Discovery, a global eDiscovery and risk management provider, today announced the company has launched a new sexual harassment taxonomy with which to identify and assess patterns of inappropriate workplace behavior within an organization's electronically stored information. The new sexual harassment template is part of the Riskcovery analytics suite.



Riskcovery is a patented risk management solution built on an industry-leading conceptual analytics technology to capture abstract meanings of written communications, minimizing the need for time-consuming manual intervention. It is an early warning risk smoke detector designed to alert corporate governance to the possibility of compliance, ethics and even procedural issues so that organizations can proactively identify and respond to risks in advance of litigation.



According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post survey, 64 percent of Americans consider sexual harassment in the workplace a serious problem. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission estimates that 75 percent of all workplace harassment incidents go unreported. Similar statistics are reported in the U.K., with 52 percent of women having experienced workplace sexual harassment; 79 percent of these incidents are unreported.



"Sexual harassment is bigger than the recent headlines from Hollywood and high-profile executive resignations. It's a widespread workplace issue with high-impact emotional and financial consequences," says Jim Burke, CEO of Advanced Discovery. "Inappropriate and illegal workplace behavior also increases enterprise risk with absenteeism, low productivity and staff turnover, as well as financial settlements and litigation costs."



Riskcovery can use predefined taxonomies to find and categorize documents based on sample text which contains content with similar concepts of interest, including sexual harassment. The sexual harassment taxonomy can be customized to an organization's specific code of conduct, governing law or other relevant input. The solution's AI-powered analytics engine refines and expands the taxonomy's predictive capability with additional input and use. Riskcovery connects to email servers and can ingest files from Gmail, OneDrive and Google Drive or from any Windows-based file system. Additionally, ingestion of mobile device data, one of the fastest-growing sources of ESI, including text and chat messages, is supported.



"Risk mitigation means identifying trends and potential violations quickly and efficiently - well before they become costly problems for specific employees and the broader organization," concludes Burke.



The sexual harassment taxonomy is one of several Riskcovery conceptual analytic templates, including Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and Departed Employee Protocol. Advanced Discovery expert advisors can also consult to create custom taxonomy templates to address a company's specific GRC requirements.



Company expert advisors will be hosting reservation-only peer-to-peer roundtables at the Warwick New York Hotel during Legalweek to discuss issues and best practices on the topics of harassment and discrimination, cybersecurity and eDiscovery expansion. In addition, they will be offering private product demos of its complete suite of patented and patent-pending solutions, including Riskcovery. To learn more or sign up to participate, visit www.advanceddiscovery.com/events/legaltech-2018-january-30-february-1/ or email emarketing@advanceddiscovery.com.



About Advanced Discovery



Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion in the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame for being named to the fastest-growing companies list for six successive years and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.



For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn



Media Contacts: Vicki LaBrosse 651-552-7753 vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com



Vidushi Patel +44 (0)7958 474 632 vidushi@taguspr.co.uk