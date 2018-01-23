Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 23/01/2018 / 18:24 UTC+8 *Viva China and Dutch Eredivisie Champion Feyenoord Join Hands to Launch Feyenoord Viva Football Academy* _Introduce World's No.1 Youth Development Programme Nurture the Next Generation of Chinese Football Players_ *23 January 2018, Hong Kong/Beijing* - Viva China Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Viva China", and collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEx stock code: 8032) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Feyenoord Rotterdam ("Feyenoord"), the Dutch Eredivisie champion 2016-2017 and a major powerhouse, to jointly launch "Feyenoord Viva Football Academy" across China. Through introducing the world-class football training programme of Feyenoord, together with its professional coaches and extensive resources to Feyenoord Viva Football Academy, the two parties are committed to developing youth football training programme nationwide, and promoting strategic development of the football industry in China. The collaboration also targets to complement the development of Viva China's Li Ning Sports Parks, sports towns and sports community projects, and to promote the diversification of its sports-related businesses. Founded in 1908, Feyenoord is one of Europe's most prestigious football clubs with a profound history. It has won fifteen Dutch Eredivisie titles and was the first Dutch team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup in 1970. According to the "Player Development Ranking - World Cup 2014" mandated to undertake by FIFA and published by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), Feyenoord triumphed over international super football clubs such as FC Barcelona and Manchester United to top the leader board with the success of having trained and exported the largest number of 2014 World Cup players. Feyenoord Academy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has set a record for being named the "Best Youth Academy in the Netherlands" for five seasons running (2009-2014) by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB). *Mr. Li Ning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Viva China*, said, "We are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Feyenoord. Football is a popular sport in China. The Chinese government has been providing utmost support and assistance in the promotion of football across the country. The announcement of the "Medium and Long-Term Development Plan of Chinese Football (2016-2050)" and "Plans for the Construction of National Football Facilities (2016-2020)" in the first half of 2017 put forward policy guidance on youth training programmes. Benefitting from favourable national policies that help promote football training, the Group, together with Feyenoord, will launch 'Feyenoord Viva Football Academy' nationwide with a wide range of football training projects, offering world-class and highly-regarded training programmes to all walks of life, from youngsters to local coaches and school teachers. We are committed to jointly promoting nationwide participation in football, and contributing to the sustainable development of the sports industry in China." Mr. Li Ning added, "In addition, this cooperation is an important step for the Group to explore diversified development of sports-related businesses and is expected to enrich our sports resources in the field of football. We trust that Feyenoord's international reputation will help in our negotiations of replicating and establishing Li Ning Sports Parks, sports towns and sports communities across China, which helps accelerate our pace in investing in and developing such community development projects. " *Mr. Mark Koevermans, Chief Commercial Officer of Feyenoord*, said, "We are very excited about the cooperation with Viva China to establish the 'Feyenoord Viva Football Academy' in China to jointly promote football training and exchange programme among Chinese youth. We share the same passion in football as the Chinese people. Feyenoord's goal has always been to promote football culture around the world. Through our systematic and award-winning youth programme, and a team of professional and experienced coaches, we look forward to nurturing local football talents and promoting football in China." -End- *About Viva China Holdings Limited(HKEx Stock Code: 8032)* The Group is principally engaged in (i) sports competition and event production and management, sports talent management, and provision of sports-related consultancy service; and (ii) property and community development, research and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of construction materials, operation of Li Ning Sports Parks and provision of consultancy and sub-contracting services. It is the Group's strategy to drive the establishment of an integrated sports platform with its various sports resources in capturing their potential commercial value, and building people-oriented sports communities that promote nationwide physical fitness with the Group's sports portfolio infused with diversified entertainment and leisure elements, so as to enhance the quality of living and promote sportive and healthier lifestyle across the PRC. *About Feyenoord Rotterdam Football Club* Feyenoord Rotterdam Football Club is based in the second largest city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Feyenoord, together with Ajax and PSV, is recognised as the Big Three in Dutch football. Since its establishment in 1908, Feyenoord Rotterdam has won 15 Dutch Eredivisie titles, 12 KNVB Cups, 3 Dutch Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 2 UEFA Cup and became the first Dutch team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup in 1970. During the 2016-2017 season, the team took the crown at the Dutch Eredivisie league again after 18 years. *Media Enquiry* *Cornerstones Communications Ltd.* Sharis Siu (852) 2903 9292/ 9316 sharis.siu@cornerstonescom.com 8576 Sam Choi (852) 2903 9289/ 9642 sam.choi@cornerstonescom.com 7738 Lizzy Ke (852) 2903 9287/ 9719 lizzy.ke@cornerstonescom.com 5893 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MGCTDKXMTI [1] Document title: VIVA CHINA AND FEYENOORD JOIN HANDS TO LAUNCH FEYENOORD VIVA FOOTBALL ACADEMY 23/01/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=89261711979c22e95ad2bb04f8eb68d0&application_id=647685&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2018 05:24 ET (10:24 GMT)