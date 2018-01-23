Prudential has agreed to sell its consumer finance business in Vietnam for $151m. The business will be bought by Shinhan Card Co, a subsidiary of Korean financial institution Shinhan Financial Group, with which Prudential has also agreed a new long-term bancassurance partnership in Vietnam and Indonesia. Prudential Vietnam Finance Company Limited was launched in 2006 as the first foreign, non-bank financial institution licensed for consumer finance lending in Vietnam and is now the ...

